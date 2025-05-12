Officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department were called to a home on Heartwood Drive in Beltsville around 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, May 10, where they found Derrick Palmer suffering from a gunshot wound.

Palmer, of Beltsville, died shortly after at a hospital, police said.

The suspected shooter, identified as 18-year-old Kimaury Kamara of Mt. Holly Spring in Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with manslaughter and related offenses.

According to the preliminary investigation, Kamara shot Palmer while they were handling the gun inside the teen's home, police said.

After consulting with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, investigators charged Kamara with manslaughter.

He remains in custody at the Department of Corrections.

