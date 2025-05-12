Fair 79°

SHARE

Kimaury Kamara Accused Of Killing Derrick Palmer In Maryland

A 16-year-old Maryland boy was shot and killed by his friend while "playing with a gun," police said.

Kimaury Kamara

Kimaury Kamara

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department were called to a home on Heartwood Drive in Beltsville around 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, May 10, where they found Derrick Palmer suffering from a gunshot wound.

Palmer, of Beltsville, died shortly after at a hospital, police said.

The suspected shooter, identified as 18-year-old Kimaury Kamara of Mt. Holly Spring in Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with manslaughter and related offenses.

According to the preliminary investigation, Kamara shot Palmer while they were handling the gun inside the teen's home, police said.

After consulting with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, investigators charged Kamara with manslaughter. 

He remains in custody at the Department of Corrections.

to follow Daily Voice Beltsville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE