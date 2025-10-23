The 33-year-old Beltsville man decked out his SUV with flashing lights, sirens, and weapons, but landed himself behind bars after posing as a cop in Prince George's County, police announced.

According to police, Davis was stopped around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, in the area of Laurel Bowie Road and Montpelier Drive in Beltsville while posing as an officer in a black Chevy Tahoe outfitted with red and blue emergency lights and sirens.

Inside his vehicle, officers said they found weapons, police-style gear, and tactical equipment that made him look every bit the part of a real officer — except he wasn’t.

Officials say they seized:

Multiple handguns;

Handcuffs;

Badges;

Tactical vests;

Ghost gun.

Detectives later searched Davis’s home on Friday, Oct. 17 and uncovered even more gear — including replica badges, law enforcement patches, ammunition, and ballistic vests.

Davis has been charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and related weapons offenses, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Police released photos showing the massive haul of recovered items, from “Maryland Marshal Service” patches to pistols, radios, and fake credentials.

Detectives say they want to hear from anyone who may have encountered Davis while he was posing as a police officer.

