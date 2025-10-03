Fair 71°

High Point High School Locked Down After Nearby Shooting In Beltsville: Police (Developing)

Police are searching for a gunman after a shooting near a Prince George’s County high school on Friday afternoon, officials said.

High Point High School

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Zak Failla
At around 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 3, officers were called to the 3400 block of Powder Mill Road in Beltsville, according to Prince George’s County Police. 

One person was injured.

High Point High School was placed on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” police said, though investigators stressed the shooting did not occur on school grounds.

The search for the suspect is underway, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

