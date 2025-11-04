From Beltsville To The Buzzer: Maryland Teacher Competes On ‘Jeopardy!’

Answer: Beltsville resident Joseph Evans.

Evans is set to make his debut on the quiz show Tuesday night, where he will challenge returning champion Joyelle McSweeney, a poet and English professor from South Bend, Indiana — and Long Island stay-at-home dad Aaron Himmel.

According to the North Penn School District, Evans graduated in 2001 after growing up in North Wales and attending North Wales Elementary and Pennbrook Middle School.

He received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Colgate University in Hamilton, New York, and is now a middle school teacher of World Studies at Takoma Park Middle School.

Evans currently lives in Beltsville with his husband, Justin Davis, and their dog, Boomer.

Jeopardy! airs weekdays at 7 p.m. on ABC. It can be streamed the next day on Hulu and Peacock.

