A Beltsville man is facing a stack of felony charges after state police troopers arrested him in connection with the production, possession, and viewing of child pornography, authorities announced on Friday, May 30.

Edwin Antonio Valdez Olivar, 41, was taken into custody without incident at his home in Beltsville following a coordinated operation by state and federal law enforcement, officials said.

He is charged with:

Seven counts of possession of child pornography;

Seven counts of accessing and viewing child pornography;

Seven felony counts related to causing the production of child pornography.

According to Maryland State Police, the investigation began in December 2024, when troopers with the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit began looking into reports of child pornography being accessed and stored electronically.

“Through the investigation, Olivar was identified as receiving photos and images depicting child pornography on his cellular phone,” troopers said.

On Thursday, May 29, troopers from the Computer Crimes Unit and the College Park Barrack, with help from the Prince George’s County Police Department and the US Department of Homeland Security, served a warrant at Olivar’s home and took him into custody.

No further details were released Friday regarding the nature of the images or the production charges. The case remains under investigation.

