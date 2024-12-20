Overcast 37°

SHARE

Convicted Sex Offender In Beltsville Gets Decades In Prison For Preying On Minors Online: Feds

A previously convicted sex offender in Maryland who targeted underage girls using online apps is going to spend decades in prison, federal authorities announced.

Brian Patrick Werth

Brian Patrick Werth

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Beltsville resident Brian Patrick Werth, 40, has been sentenced to 37 years in prison after being convicted by a jury at a three-day trial for producing child sexual abuse material.

Werth was convicted of coercing and enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct and engaging with a minor as a registered sex offender.

According to court documents, between January 2021 and June 2021, Werth communicated with underage girls, ages 11 and 15, through Internet-based applications WhatsApp and Kik. 

During these interactions, prosecutors said that Werth persuaded, coerced, and enticed the minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct by producing sexually explicit videos of themselves. 

Additionally, Werth engaged in child sexual abuse as a member of the Maryland Sex Offender Registry for a previous sex offense conviction.

In addition to his prison term, Werth was also ordered by a judge to serve 25 years of supervised release. He also must register as a sex offender where he resides, is employed, and where he is a student when he is released.

Werth also is barred from having contact with children under the age of 18 without prior permission. He also will submit to computer monitoring.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Beltsville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE