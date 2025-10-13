Lisa Martin, an avid cyclist, was struck and killed while riding her bike on Tuesday, Oct. 8, during one of her regular weeknight rides, according to a friend of the family.

"We all know the danger we run into when out on the bike," Martin's husband, Mario Zometa, said. "Unfortunately, my wife passed away due to the irresponsibility of a driver who hit the road.

"It is very sad for me to share this with everyone. I don't want to lose anyone else."

"This past Wednesday, Oct. 8, my beautiful friend Lisa Martin was killed in a hit-and-run while on a bike ride in the Beltsville Agricultural Research Center," Samantha Gordon said.

"I will remember her aggressive high fives, dancing anywhere and everywhere, the shocking quantity of broken glasses because of exuberant cheersing, and her smile when we would meet up."

Martin, a communications professional and devoted mother, is survived by her two children — her daughter, Mary Julia “MJ,” and her son, Alex, according to loved ones.

“She was a devoted mother of a daughter named Mary Julia (MJ) and a son, Alex,” organizers of a GoFundMe set up for the family wrote. “Her passion for life and caring for her children was unmatched.”

Friends say MJ, who is studying communications at the University of Maryland in College Park, relied on her mother for help with everyday necessities — housing, food, and car insurance among them.

Alex, a junior at Poolesville High School, now faces the kind of daily challenges no teenager should have to worry about.

“Alex is an 11th grader at Poolesville High School who is now worried about basic things like obtaining a driver’s license, getting to his orthodontic appointments to get his braces removed, lunch money, and so many other things he relied on his mom for,” the campaign says.

"Grieving the loss of Lisa Martin a great LIUNA co-worker and even better friend, who was killed by a reckless driver last week while biking," Kevin Pranis wrote in a tribute.

"Lisa was a true ray of sunshine, and nothing could stop her from trying to make the world a better place. For those who are able, her kids need our help."

The fundraiser, organized by Erin Bryant and friends of the family, has raised more than $28,000 toward its $55,000 goal in the days following her death.

Every donation will go directly to support MJ and Alex’s schooling, housing, and other basic needs in the year ahead, organizers said.

“Lisa was so loved by so many and will be missed by all,” the post concludes. “Thank you for your help and generosity.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Beltsville and receive free news updates.