241 Charges For Maryland Duo Behind Dozens Of Burglaries In Beltsville Area, Cops Say

Paul Moegel III, 27, and Christopher Talbott, 31, both of Beltsville, were arrested and charged in connection with a series of thefts and break-ins dating back to the summer of 2024, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Detectives say the pair targeted sheds, vehicles, and storage areas, stealing power tools, lawn equipment, and other high-value items before investigators closed in.

Following a months-long probe, police executed a search warrant at their home in the 4800 block of Lexington Avenue, where detectives recovered dozens of suspected stolen items, including a staggering collection of power drills, saws, blowers, generators, and commercial lawn gear, as seen in photos and video released by PGPD.

Officials say the stolen items are believed to be tied to nearly 40 separate theft and burglary cases. Investigators are urging victims in the Beltsville area to review released photos and contact detectives if they recognize their property at 301-937-0910.

After an extensive investigation, detectives obtained 144 charges for Moegel and 97 charges for Talbott. Both suspects are now in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Beltsville and receive free news updates.