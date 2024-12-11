Wawa Jackpot: Bel Air Store Serves Up Winning $1M Mega Millions Prize

The lucky ticket was sold in Harford County at Wawa on Belair Road in Bel Air, making the retailer $2,500 richer with a Lottery bonus, and putting the winner in a new tax bracket.

The Tuesday, Dec. 10 drawing numbers—12-14-26-48-52, and Mega Ball 21—didn’t deliver the $670 million jackpot, but they certainly delivered joy to one Marylander who can come claim a seven-figure prize.

This marks the second $1 million Mega Millions winner in Maryland since the jackpot roll began in September. The first was claimed in Anne Arundel County in October.

The winner, who has 182 days to claim the prize, joins 31,655 other Marylanders who snagged smaller winnings from $2 to $500 in the same drawing.

With no jackpot winner, the prize pot rolls to $670 million for the drawing Friday, Dec. 13.

Lottery officials urge all winners to sign their tickets immediately and secure them safely.

Tickets worth more than $25,000 must be claimed at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore. Smaller prizes can be redeemed at any of Maryland’s six casinos or other designated locations.

