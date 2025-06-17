Watch: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore Blasts Trump On Immigration — ‘He’s Weaponizing It’

In a clip shared on Tuesday, June 17, Moore accused the president of lacking genuine intent to address the nation's broken immigration system.

"When it comes to immigration, I also know this is a very personal issue. You know, I was raised by an immigrant, single mom. And our immigration system is functionally broken," Moore said.

He continued, "And there's one group who can solve it, and that's Congress. And the truth is, the president of the United States could fix the immigration problem right now if he chose to."

Moore argued that President Trump possesses the necessary political capital to enact comprehensive immigration reform.

"He could just simply go to the speaker of the House and say, 'I need a comprehensive immigration bill on my desk next week.' And it would be on his desk next week because he has the votes.

"He has the House. He has the Senate. He has the White House. And he's not doing it."

Instead, Moore criticized the president's reliance on executive actions.

"He's just simply choosing to use executive actions, many of which are illegal, to be able to deal with an 'issue'—because he has no interest in dealing with the issue."

Expressing his frustration as a state leader, Moore added, "And so it is very frustrating as the chief executive of a state and, frankly, as a commander-in-chief of a National Guard, in the fact that we do have a broken system...

"But the commander-in-chief of the United States Army does not seem to have an interest in actually fixing it. He just has an interest in weaponizing it."

Moore's remarks underscore the ongoing debate over federal immigration policy and the responsibilities of national leadership in addressing systemic issues.

