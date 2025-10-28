Watch: Harford County Deputies Go 'Above Par' Catching Suspects in Golf Cart Chase

Fast-thinking members of the Harford County Sheriff's Office got creative on the links and were able to apprehend a wanted suspect using a golf cart they commandeered.

On Wednesday, Oct. 22, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle, which quickly turned into a brief pursuit, officials said. The car ultimately stopped along the Bel Air bypass after deputies deployed stop sticks, disabling the car.

Then things took a turn.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver and passenger of the stolen car then ran on foot through Annie’s Playground and eventually toward a local golf course.

That's when responding deputies enlisted the help of some golfers.

Deputies Canham and Cole were assisting and soon found themselves in an extended foot chase across fields and onto the golf course, the agency said.

A few golfers allowed them to borrow their golf cart to close some distance between themselves and the suspects. Using the cart, they kept the pair in sight and directed other units to his location.

They were able to quickly track down an underage boy and girl who were ultimately taken into custody and later released to their parents.

"Great job to these deputies- and the other many deputies and allied partners involved," a department spokesperson said. "For being Above Par with their quick thinking and ingenuity."

