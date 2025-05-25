USPS Honors Army, Navy, Marines With 250th Anniversary Forever Stamps Ahead Of Memorial Day

USPS unveiled a new set of Forever stamps honoring the 250th anniversaries of the United States Army, Navy, and Marine Corps this week. celebrating their service and sacrifices.

Each stamp highlights one of the three branches with its official seal and the words “250 YEARS OF SERVICE,” “SINCE 1775,” and “FOREVER / USA.”

“These stamps honor the enduring legacy and unwavering commitment of the men and women who have served and continue to serve,” USPS said in a statement.

The stamps are designed by USPS art director Antonio Alcalá and feature bold, clean designs with white backgrounds, putting focus on each military emblem.

They are being released as three individual panes, allowing collectors and patriots alike to celebrate each branch.

All three services trace their roots to 1775, during the fight for American independence. The Continental Army was created on June 14, followed by the Continental Navy on October 13, and the Continental Marines on November 10 — all formed by the Second Continental Congress.

The Continental forces were disbanded after the Revolutionary War, but re-established later to form today’s US military.

USPS said the stamps pay tribute to core military values like loyalty, duty, honor, and courage.

The first-day-of-issue event for the Armed Forces stamps is free and open to the public. The announcement is being shared with the hashtag #ArmedForces250Stamps.

As Forever stamps, they will always hold their value for First-Class Mail, even if rates change in the future.

