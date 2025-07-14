Trump Administration Freezes $110M In Maryland Education Grants, AG's Lawsuit Claims

The lawsuit, filed Monday, July 14, comes after the US Department of Education notified states late last month that it would not be releasing scheduled funds for six long-standing federal programs on July 1, despite years of precedent and approved state-level plans already in place.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said the $110 million freeze is already creating chaos in classrooms and has jeopardized critical services and planning in school systems across the state.

“This reckless funding freeze is directly harming Maryland’s students by taking more than $110 million from Maryland K–12 schools and adult education programs,” Brown said. “It has jeopardized teacher training, thrown essential special needs services into chaos, and left families scrambling to find childcare before the start of a new school year.”

Brown added, “Maryland’s students are not pawns in political games over government spending — they need and deserve the educational resources that the Trump administration is threatening to cancel.”

The legal challenge argues that the funding freeze is unconstitutional, violates the Antideficiency Act, the Impoundment Control Act, and the Presentment Clause of the Constitution.

The coalition is seeking a court order to block the freeze and immediately release the funds.

In Maryland alone, school districts had already finalized budgets, signed contracts, and developed staffing plans based on the expected funding. The last-minute reversal has left some summer learning programs already unfunded and the 2025–2026 academic year in flux.

Programs impacted include:

Education for migratory children;

Instruction for English learners;

After-school community learning centers;

Teacher training initiatives;

Adult education and workforce development programs.

In Baltimore City Public Schools, more than $11 million was frozen, according to the complaint.

That money was designated to support 29 full-time equivalent positions, instructional materials, and educator training — much of it tied to the district’s expansion of Advanced Placement coursework, which has seen steady growth over the last decade.

The suit also highlights that Maryland and the other states had complied with all federal requirements and had approved State plans in place.

Those funds — known as formula funding — are automatically allocated to states under a formula set by Congress, not at the discretion of the executive branch.

“The Constitution does not afford the Executive Branch power to unilaterally refuse to spend this money based on an unspecified difference in ‘priorities,’” the complaint argues. “Yet that is exactly what the Trump administration is attempting to do here.”

Virginia is among the 25 states joining Maryland in the lawsuit, along with the District of Columbia, New York, California, Massachusetts, and others. Governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania also signed on.

The coalition is asking the court to rule the freeze unlawful, as federal courts have done in similar multi-state lawsuits involving federal funds in recent years.

