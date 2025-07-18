Trump Admin Gave ICE Access To Medicaid Data: ‘Grave Breach Of Public Trust,’ Maryland AG Says

The allegation follows reports that the Trump administration entered into an agreement giving US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) access to sensitive personal health data from the Medicaid system.

On Friday, July 18, Brown announced that Maryland has joined a multi-state lawsuit to stop what he called a dangerous and unlawful policy.

A hearing on the coalition’s motion for a preliminary injunction is set for Aug. 7.

“This agreement is a grave breach of the public’s trust and a direct threat to the privacy and safety of families across our state,” Brown said.

The lawsuit challenges the US Department of Health and Human Services for allowing what the coalition says is broad, unauthorized access to confidential patient data.

“It undermines the core purpose of our healthcare system by turning it into a tool of surveillance rather than a source of care,” Brown said.

According to Brown, the Trump-era policy could deter vulnerable residents—especially immigrants—from seeking essential or emergency care.

“By compromising the confidentiality between patients and providers, the federal government is jeopardizing the privacy of Medicaid recipients and placing immigrant families in an impossible position: choose between critical medical treatment or the risk of being swept into immigration enforcement," he said.

Brown warned that the policy could also lead to negative public health outcomes.

“This reckless policy will deter people from seeking routine and urgent care, leading to worse health outcomes and placing an unsustainable burden on our hospitals and clinics when preventable conditions become emergencies,” Brown continued.

Maryland and its partner states are now asking the court to block the data-sharing agreement.

“We will use every legal tool available to safeguard the personal medical information of our residents and uphold the integrity of our healthcare system,” Brown said.

“This is not only unlawful—it is a deeply harmful act that will separate families, sow fear in our communities, and put lives at risk.”

