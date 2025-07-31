Tornado Warnings, Flash Flooding Slam Maryland, Virginia As Severe Storms Move In

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are possible on Thursday, July 31, with widespread totals of one to two inches, and bringing the potential for rain rates of one to two inches in 30 minutes in some areas.

Tornado Warnings were also issued on Thursday in parts of Maryland and Virginia.

According to the National Weather Service, localized rainfall could hit up to six inches in some metro areas, and "multiple instances of significant flash flooding (are) possible."

Severe Thunderstorm Watches were also issued throughout the area, forecasters advised.

"It's extremely important for those traveling this evening to be aware of possible flooding," officials said. "Do not drive through flooded roads — find alternate routes or delay travel. Turn Around, Don’t Drown!”

Major travel disruptions are possible within 100 miles of I-95, especially into the first part of Thursday night. In some cases, an inch of rain can pour down in 15-30 minutes, AccuWeather warned.

"As the rainfall continues at varying intensities, problems will arise."

After the brutal heatwave that has gripped the East Coast for the better part of a week, temperatures are expected to cool down for several days once the storms subside.

