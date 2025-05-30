Overcast 72°

Tornado, Flood Watches Issued Across DMV As Severe Storms Approach

A powerful storm system is sweeping through the Mid-Atlantic, prompting tornado watches and flood alerts across the DMV region on Friday.

The Tornado Watch on Friday, May 30.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Severe storms are expected to roll through the region on Friday.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
There is a chance of flooding in parts of the DMV region.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Zak Failla
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado watch effective until 8 PM for parts of central Virginia, the eastern West Virginia panhandle, and surrounding areas, authorities announced. 

A flood watch is also in effect for the entire region, with forecasts predicting up to five inches of rain and the potential for flash flooding.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant, as the storm system may produce damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes, officials said.

Wind gusts approaching 70 mph are also possible during the storm, forecasters cautioned. Upwards of 6 million people may be affected, according to the NWS.

"The NWS emphasizes the importance of seeking shelter during tornado warnings and avoiding flooded roads," they added.

