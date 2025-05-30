Tornado, Flood Watches Issued Across DMV As Severe Storms Approach

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado watch effective until 8 PM for parts of central Virginia, the eastern West Virginia panhandle, and surrounding areas, authorities announced.

A flood watch is also in effect for the entire region, with forecasts predicting up to five inches of rain and the potential for flash flooding.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant, as the storm system may produce damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes, officials said.

Wind gusts approaching 70 mph are also possible during the storm, forecasters cautioned. Upwards of 6 million people may be affected, according to the NWS.

"The NWS emphasizes the importance of seeking shelter during tornado warnings and avoiding flooded roads," they added.

