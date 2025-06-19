Tornado, Flood, Hail Threat As ‘Extreme Thunderstorms’ Slam Maryland, Virginia

The National Weather Service issued a "Level 3 High Impact Severe Weather Threat" on Thursday, June 19, as storms begin hitting the area.

Officials also issued severe thunderstorm and flood warnings for parts of Virginia and western Maryland.

"Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for a large portion from the Shenandoah Valley (and) all areas east to (and) including the Chesapeake Bay," the National Weather Service posted.

"Watch in effect (through) 9 p.m. (Thursday evening).

"The threats will be damaging winds, large hail, dangerous lightning, flooding downpours, and a tornado."

They noted that the region will continue seeing hot conditions leading to the "extreme thunderstorms."

"Residents are advised to monitor the latest forecasts and ensure they are receiving watches and warnings," officials said.

Through the weekend, temperatures are expected to hover in the upper 90s, possibly hitting 100 at times, with humidity making it feel 5 or 10 degrees warmer.

"Washington, DC, has only experienced two consecutive days with highs in the 90s so far this year," according to AccuWeather. "The city may have a stretch of seven consecutive days with temperatures of 90 or greater, starting on Sunday."

