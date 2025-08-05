Texas-Sized Surprise: Maryland Bowhunters Reel In Monster Catch In Bush River

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Wyatt Biensach and William Porter were bowfishing on the Bush River when they shot an alligator gar — a species native to Texas and Gulf Coast states, not the East Coast.

The alligator gar can grow up to 10 feet long and tip the scales at 350 pounds, though it’s not supposed to be anywhere near Maryland, officials said.

The DNR says this one was likely an aquarium release, and amazingly, it managed to survive for several years in the Bush River before being brought in.

“Just when we think we’ve seen everything in regard to crazy fish showing up in our waters," officials mused, adding "we’ve got a new one.”

