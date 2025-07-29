Teens Wanted For Bel Air Shop Burglary Arrested In PA; Linked To Organized Crime Ring: Police

Bel Air Police say four suspects broke into Offline Footwear & Vintage on Main Street around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 11, after “smashing through the glass in the front door.”

Once inside, “suspects rummaged through merchandise, smashed a display case, and stole numerous vintage items (mainly shoes) and fled from the establishment,” the agency said.

Detectives got a big break less than a week later.

On Wednesday morning, July 16, officers from the Susquehanna Township Police Department in Pennsylvania chased a stolen vehicle tied to a retail store burglary in Harrisburg.

Six juveniles were arrested when the pursuit ended.

“Upon sharing details of the burglary with surrounding agencies, it was discovered that the juveniles were suspected of being involved in an organized crime ring responsible for other burglaries, stolen vehicles and crimes against the public stretching into the Baltimore and surrounding areas in Maryland,” Bel Air Police said.

Investigators quickly identified three of those juveniles as being directly involved in the July 11 break-in at Offline Footwear & Vintage, police said.

“This development was the result of a coordinated, multi-jurisdictional investigation involving the dedicated efforts of numerous law enforcement agencies,” investigators said in a statement.

Charges have been submitted to the Department of Juvenile Services for the three identified suspects, and police say additional charges may be coming.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the Susquehanna Township Police Department and our allied agency partners for their commitment and collaboration in bringing resolution to this regional crime spree and ensuring those responsible are held accountable,” police added.

