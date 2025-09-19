Teen Dead, Another Airlifted After Bel Air School Bus Crash: Sheriff (Updated)

The wreck happened just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18, on Route 543 at Crescent Knoll Drive in Bel Air, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a northbound vehicle had stopped to make a left turn when it was slammed from behind by another car, sending it into the path of an oncoming Harford County Public School bus.

The 16-year-old passenger of the struck vehicle was fatally injured. The 17-year-old driver suffered "significant injuries" and was flown by a Maryland State Police helicopter to a local hospital, investigators said.

The driver of the striking vehicle, a 39-year-old man, was not hurt.

Sheriff’s officials said all of the students were evacuated from the bus. Six were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

“This investigation is still ongoing,” the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of everyone involved in today’s collision, especially those who lost a loved one.”

