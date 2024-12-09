Overcast 50°

Students Fall Ill, Prompting Evacuation At John Carroll High School (Developing)

John Carroll High School in Bel Air was evacuated Monday afternoon after multiple students suddenly fell ill, according to police.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
First responders were called to the school shortly after noon on Dec. 9, as fire officials investigated unknown conditions that may have caused the students’ symptoms.

Authorities reported that more than 10 people experienced illness, though the cause remains unclear.

During the investigation, a spokesperson from the Bel Air Police Department advised that there would be increased traffic in the area surrounding the school. 

More information is expected to be released. 

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

