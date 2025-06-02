Fair 66°

‘Squid Game’ Final Season Trailer Drops: Gi-Hun Prepares For One Last Bloody Battle

All good games must come to an end. 

The third and final season of "Squid Games" will drop on Friday, June 27.

 Photo Credit: No Ju-han/Netflix
Zak Failla
Netflix just dropped the official trailer for the third and final season of "Squid Game," and it’s more ruthless, twisted, and high-stakes than ever — with a premiere date locked for Friday, June 27.

Debuting during Netflix’s Tudum 2025: The Live Event, the explosive trailer teases a brutal, no-holds-barred finale where Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) must face not only deadly new games, but the ghosts of a failed rebellion, dead allies, and a growing sense of despair. 

And yes — Young-hee, the terrifying Red Light, Green Light doll, is back.

“He is in utter despair after losing everything,” said creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. “The story then takes an interesting turn, questioning whether Gi-hun can overcome his shame and rise again to prove that values of humanity — like conscience and kindness — can exist in the arena.”

* Spoiler Alert * 

Season 3 picks up directly after the fiery ending of Season 2, when Gi-hun’s rebellion was crushed and the mysterious Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) reestablished control. 

But the trailer hints at a looming confrontation between the two — with Gi-hun finally stepping into the Front Man’s inner sanctum.

“Player 456, do you still have faith in people?” the Front Man growls in a chilling voice-over, moments after removing his mask.

Adding fuel to the fire? Gi-hun still doesn’t know the true identity of Front Man — his once-friend In-ho. But all signs point to that shocking reveal finally exploding onto the screen.

“You won’t be disappointed,” promised Lee Byung-hun. “Season 3 culminates in an explosion of dramatic intensity.”

With new death-defying games, returning nightmares, and moral lines blurred beyond recognition, the question remains: Can Gi-hun survive long enough to finish what he started?

The answer arrives later this month, when 'Squid Game' Season 3 premieres worldwide on Netflix.

