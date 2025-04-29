Sentencing Set For Rachel Morin’s Killer In Maryland Murder, Rape Case

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, Aug. 11, at 9:30 a.m. at Harford County Circuit Court in Bel Air, according to the Maryland Judiciary case search.

The sentencing will take place before Judge Yolanda Curtin, according to Randolph Rice, an attorney for the Morin family.

Earlier this month, a jury found Martinez-Hernandez guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, and kidnapping after a nine-day trial that began on April 1.

Jurors deliberated for just 46 minutes before returning unanimous guilty verdicts on all counts.

Morin was attacked, sexually assaulted, and murdered in August 2023 while walking along the Ma & Pa Trail in Harford County — a case that sent shockwaves through the local community and gained national attention.

At sentencing, Martinez-Hernandez faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Family members will have the opportunity to deliver victim impact statements and describe the pain, loss, and grief they have endured since Morin’s death.

"The Morin family has waited a long time to have their voices heard in court," Rice said in a statement. "On August 11, they will finally be able to speak directly to the monster who stole Rachel’s life and shattered theirs."

"They look forward to seeing justice fully served — and to knowing that Victor Martinez-Hernandez will never again walk free to harm another innocent person," Rice continued.

"We hope the court imposes the only sentence that matches the magnitude of this crime: life without parole, dying behind bars in a Maryland prison."

