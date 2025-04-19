SCOTUS Blocks Deportations Of Venezuelans In Surprise Ruling

The majority ruling, opposed by Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, ordered the Trump administration to pause all removals “until further order,” officials confirmed.

The order was handed down on Saturday, April 19.

"The court was right to block these removals," The ACLU said in a statement.

"These individuals were in imminent danger of spending the rest of their lives in a brutal Salvadoran prison without ever having had any due process."

The ruling comes as the country remains split about the fate of Maryland father Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who had ties to MS-13 and was mistakenly deported to notorious El Salvadoran prison CECOT.

Since then, he has been at the center of a crossfire between the White House and some Maryland officials.

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen was the first to visit Abrego Garcia this week after initially being rebuffed,

"It is time for Trump to put up or shut up in Court," he said after returning from his trip. "A (federal judge) said 'no evidence before the court connects Abrego Garcia to MS-13 or any criminal organization.'

"No one is vouching for one man," Van Hollen continued. "We are standing up for EVERYONE’s right to due process under the Constitution."

"Oh, and by the way, (Sen. Chris Van Hollen)—he's NOT coming back," the White House posted on Twitter with a photoshopped New York Times headline about their meeting.

"We live in a society where foreign alien terrorists have unlimited free legal representation," top Trump aide Stephen Miller said after the. unexpected Supreme Court ruling.

"But Americans whose communities have been stolen from them are left without recourse," he continued. "We are rebalancing the scales."

