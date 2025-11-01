Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Super Greens Powder Sickens People In Virginia, New York: Feds

Health officials said 11 people across Florida, Kansas, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia have been infected, with three hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

The illnesses have been linked to Member’s Mark Super Greens dietary supplement powder, which contains moringa leaf powder.

The product was sold nationwide at Sam’s Club stores and online, and the company has since stopped distribution, though officials warn that “people may still have them at home.”

The CDC and FDA are urging consumers to throw the product away or return it immediately. All lot codes and best-by dates of Member’s Mark Super Greens are affected.

“Do not eat any Member's Mark Super Greens powdered supplements containing moringa leaf powder. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them,” the CDC said.

According to the FDA, the contamination has been traced to a single lot of organic moringa leaf powder supplied by Vallon Farm Direct PVT LTD of Jodhpur, India.

That batch — lot VFD/ORG/MORP/L/24 (BBD November 2027) — was shipped to multiple US distributors, prompting a nationwide recall.

Investigators confirmed the connection after samples collected from ill people’s homes in Virginia and Michigan tested positive for the outbreak strain of Salmonella Richmond.

“As part of this investigation, all Member’s Mark Super Greens dietary supplement powder has been recalled, regardless of lot codes and best by/use before dates,” the FDA said in its latest update on Friday, Oct. 31.

Officials warned that additional products containing moringa leaf powder from the same supplier could be added to the recall list as testing continues.

Consumers and retailers are being told to sanitize any surfaces or containers that may have come into contact with the product and to contact a healthcare provider if they develop symptoms of salmonella infection, which typically include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps within 12 to 72 hours of exposure.

Sam’s Club said it has notified customers directly and ceased sales of the supplement.

The FDA emphasized that the investigation remains ongoing as it works to determine how and where the contamination occurred.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bel Air and receive free news updates.