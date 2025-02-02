Rachel Morin's Mother Takes Center Stage In White House Video Targeting Selena Gomez (Video)

Patty Morin joined Tammy Nobles and Alexis Nungaray - all of whom had children allegedly killed by undocumented immigrants - in condemning the actress' emotional video that went viral as she wept for the treatment of Mexican Americans.

Rachel Morin vanished in the summer of 2023 on the Ma and Pa Trail in Harford County.

Victor Martinez-Hernandez, 23, who was ultimately identified as a suspect, was arrested in Oklahoma and charged in Morin's death.

Over the weekend, the White House released a video featuring the three mothers in support of Trump reacting to Gomez's emotional Instagram post.

The women in the video cast doubt on Gomez's sincerity and intentions. "Seeing that video, it's hard to believe it's actually genuine and real because she's an actress," Nungaray said.

"I feel like it's a ruse to deceive people and to garner sympathy for lawlessness," Patty Morin added. "No one has stood up except us mothers to cry out for our children.

"President Trump genuinely cares for the American people and cares for the American family ... We stand with President Trump in making America safe again."

