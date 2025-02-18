In the early hours of Friday, Feb. 14, a fire tore through the two-story building on Conowingo Road, with Olivia’s Shop on the first floor and an apartment above it.

Investigators determined the fire started in a bedroom when a space heater ignited nearby combustibles.

A 7-year-old boy became an instant hero, waking his sleeping mother after spotting the flames, and allowing the family to escape, though the consignment shop underneath was an unexpected victim.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and managed to contain the flames in about 10 minutes, but the damage was already done.

While the family made it out unscathed, the apartment was left unlivable, and Olivia’s Shop sustained severe water damage from firefighting efforts.

Officials estimated the total loss at around $100,000.

For shop owner Jarod Thurston, the heartbreak is compounded, as Olivia’s Shop was more than a business—it was a family legacy.

The store had been run for years by his mother, Sonja, before she passed away unexpectedly in May last year.

Since then, he has worked tirelessly to keep the shop open, honoring his mother’s memory and serving the loyal customers who have supported the business for years.

After a strong holiday season, it looked like Olivia’s Shop was on stable ground.

Then came the fire.

"Thankfully, the occupants in the apartment above the shop were able to escape uninjured, but sadly the ensuing smoke and water damage has essentially put the small, family-owned consignment shop out of business," organizers of a GoFundMe campaign wrote.

The fundraiser has been launched to help Thurston recover from the losses, especially the many consignment items destroyed in the fire—which are not covered by insurance.

His top priority now is making things right for his consignment clients while trying to find a path forward for the shop.

"While there is some insurance in place to help, it is limited to the business-owned property and does not extend to the many items on consignment which makes up the overwhelming majority of the merchandise that was destroyed in the fire and effort to extinguish the fire," he said.

The store remains closed indefinitely as the owner continues recovering from the fire.

Anyone looking to donate to the GoFundMe can do so here.

"If you are reading this and would like to help, please consider donating," organizers wrote.

"Any little bit will help Jarod with the seemingly overwhelming task of trying to reopen the store that he has spent so much time and money on over the past nine months to keep afloat, continue to serve the loyal customers they have acquired over the years, and ensure Sonja’s legacy lives on."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bel Air and receive free news updates.