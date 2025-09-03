Maryland Bride-To-Be Suffers Brain Bleed, Fiancé Breaks Back, Both Legs In Crash

On Wednesday, Aug. 27, Jess Janowich and Matt Hughes were involved in a wild crash that left them both seriously injured and temporarily out of work.

Janowich suffered a brain bleed, punctured lung, fractured rib, and dislocated pinky, leaving her out of work for several weeks, according to organizers of a fundraiser on their behalf.

Hughes' injuries were more severe, including two fractured vertebrae in his lower back.

He also broke both of his femurs, as well as multiple breaks in the lower part of his legs that will require additional surgeries moving forward.

"We have a village helping us, but if you are able to contribute at all, it is very much appreciated," Janowich wrote in a GoFundMe campaign that rapidly took off.

"We are incredibly blessed to be alive after an accident this severe and taking this process one step at a time."

In less than 24 hours, dozens of donations worth more than $2,000 have rolled in for the couple as they continue to recover.

"Woah, Jess I’m so sorry this happened, I'm so glad you guys are here with us and getting the medical care you need to heal," one friend wrote. "Sending all of my love and good energy your way."

Another added: "Anything can help."

