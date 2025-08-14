Now, the community is coming together to rally behind Hayden Pancake and his family in Baltimore County.

Pancake's sister Madelyn said that on Tuesday, April 5, he was critically injured and is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Remembered as a "person who lights up any room — the funniest, most charming, easygoing guy around," Pancake's sister said that typically, "he's the one cracking jokes, making friends out of strangers, and making life a little better just by being there."

Moving forward, Pancake will require intensive residential rehabilitation, then outpatient therapy, nursing care, and occupational therapy, his family said. They will also need medical equipment and to renovate the family's home to make it accessible for his new needs.

The community has responded in kind to the call for help, raising more than $72,000 through a GoFundMe in less than two days.

"If you know our parents, you know they’re the first to show up when someone is in need," Madelyn Pancake said. "They’re the ones who sign up, say yes, raise their hands — every time."

"Now, it’s our turn to ask for help — because this time, it’s our family that needs it."

Tributes have poured in praising both Pancake and his family, as friends and loved ones spread the word about the fundraising efforts.

"One of my former club players, Hayden Pancake suffered a serious neck injury last week in an accident," former coach Shawn Burke said. "Hayden is a wonderful young man and a member of the lacrosse community. I know his family would appreciate any help you can give."

Another family friend said that Pancake has been her son's best friend since 7th grade.

"If you have seen my pictures over the years then you have seen Hayden," Mary Muller-Thym Paxson posted on social media. "He is someone Tucker could always count on.

"Hayden had a devastating and life-changing accident last week. Please keep his family in your prayers."

Jess Quinones called the Pancakes family friends as she rallied support for the fundraiser.

"A dear friend of our family’s son has experienced a life-changing injury, and his family is now facing the overwhelming challenge of rebuilding their lives," she wrote.

"In times like this, community means everything," Quinones continued. If you are able, please consider donating to help them through this incredibly difficult time, or share this link so it can reach more people."

The GoFundMe set up for the family can be found here for those looking to donate.

"The costs are overwhelming — physically, emotionally, and financially," his family said. "But with your help, we can make sure Hayden gets the care, dignity, and support he needs to begin this next chapter of life with hope and strength."

