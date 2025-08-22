Kilmar Abrego Garcia Released From Custody In Tennessee After Deportation Outrage In Maryland

The alleged former MS-13 gang member was freed from the Putnam County Jail and is on his way back to Maryland to reunite with his family, according to multiple reports.

"Today, Kilmar Abrego Garcia is free," his lawyer, Sean Hecker, said in a statement. "He is presently en route to his family in Maryland, after being unlawfully arrested and deported, and then imprisoned, all because of the government’s vindictive attack on a man who had the courage to fight back against the Administration’s continuing assault on the rule of law."

"He is grateful that his access to American courts has provided meaningful due process."

Earlier this year, Abrego Garcia was illegally detained, then deported to a notorious Salvadoran prison, sparking outrage among the community and elected officials in Maryland.

He was later shuffled around several facilities before landing in Tennessee, where he was facing separate criminal smuggling charges before a judge let him head back to Maryland.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a statement following Abrego Garcia's release.

“Every person is afforded their right to due process by the Constitution, and from the start, we’ve asked that due process be followed—meaning everyone receives proper notice of the allegations against them and has an opportunity to be heard," he said.

“This was never about one person, but about the laws that govern all people in our country," the governor continued. "Several courts have made decisions in this case, and we expect the Trump administration to follow those decisions.”

In a July order, US District Judge Paula Xinis ruled that the US government "shall restore Abrego Garcia to his ICE Order of Supervision out of the Baltimore Field Office."

Xinis said her order to have Abrego Garcia placed under ICE supervision in Maryland.

Once back, Abrego Garcia will reportedly be placed under an order of supervision with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Baltimore. He may be apprehended again, but will have at least 72 hours to plan with his attorney if the government plans to deport him again — though he cannot be sent back to El Salvador due to an immigration order.

"Abrego is reminded, as stated in the conditions of release appended hereto, that he must comply with any conditions of release, bond, or bail imposed by any other governmental agency, including, without limitation, ICE or Department of Homeland Security," a judge ordered.

"Abrego is further reminded that, if he is taken into ICE custody, he is required by the conditions of his release to consent to being transported back to this district for further proceedings in this case."

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

