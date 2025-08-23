Iconic Tobey Maguire Spider-Man Suit From Raimi Trilogy Swings Into Auction For $100K+

The screen-used costume — worn by Maguire during Sam Raimi’s blockbuster trilogy — is being offered by Propstore Auction, where bidding started at $50,000 and has already hit $100,000, according to the official listing.

Auctioneers estimate it could sell for as much as $200,000 when the hammer drops on Thursday, Sept. 4.

The suit isn’t just some replica.

This is the real deal: the first film-used Tobey Maguire Spider-Man costume ever offered by Propstore, and it’s believed to have seen heavy action on the set.

According to the listing, it comes complete with spandex bodysuit, built-in boots, a custom muscle undersuit labeled for Maguire, and even a lightweight internal helmet shell under the mask with swappable eye lenses.

Created by Frontline Design under the supervision of Oscar-winning costume designer James Acheson, this suit was tweaked from the original Spider-Man design for Spider-Man 2.

It features darker blue fabric, a more streamlined silhouette, reduced eye lenses, and an enlarged chest emblem.

The listing notes that it’s adorned with fragile foam latex webbing and red latex emblems, some of which have been restored with pieces cast from the original molds.

A custom mannequin fitted to display the suit properly comes with it for the winner.

The costume’s history is just as iconic as its look. Maguire donned it in Spider-Man 2 — widely regarded as one of the best superhero movies ever made — as Peter Parker struggled with his existential crisis, lost his powers, and battled mentor-turned-villain Doc Ock.

He wore it again in Spider-Man 3, which brought Venom, Sandman, and the New Goblin to the screen, grossing more than $890 million worldwide.

The listing can be found here.

For fans who grew up watching Maguire scale New York skyscrapers, this isn’t just a collectible — it’s a piece of cinematic history. But it’s going to take superhero money to bring it home.

