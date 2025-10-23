Hot Wheels: Churchville Mustang Fire Torches Garage, Melts Neighbor’s House Siding

Fire crews raced to the 2900 block of Grafton Lane in Churchville around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22, after the owner spotted smoke pouring from his detached garage, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Investigators say the blaze began inside a 1990 Ford Mustang parked in the garage — and within minutes, flames tore through the structure.

The owner had driven the car about 15 to 20 minutes earlier and parked it inside before noticing smoke roughly 20 minutes later, officials said.

He tried to put the fire out himself using a garden hose, but the flames grew too quickly.

The blaze completely engulfed the garage, destroying the Mustang and everything inside before firefighters could knock it down.

It took 35 firefighters from Level Volunteer Fire Company and other nearby agencies just 15 minutes to bring the fire under control, but the damage was done, the Fire Marshal’s Office said.

The heat was so intense it caused radiant damage to both the homeowner’s house and a neighbor’s property — melting vinyl siding but leaving everyone safe.

No injuries were reported, and no one was displaced.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental, linked to an unspecified mechanical failure within the car’s engine compartment.

Damage was estimated at $100,000 total — $25,000 to the structure and $75,000 to contents, according to investigators.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bel Air and receive free news updates.