Harford County School Officials Warn Parents About ‘Dangerous’ Viral USB Challenge

Harford County Public Schools issued a warning to families on Thursday, May 8, after learning that some students may be trying a viral online challenge that involves sticking metal objects like paperclips or pencil lead into the USB ports of school-issued laptops.

“This action can cause toxic chemical release if the battery is compromised, explosions, and more,” officials said in a message sent to all families.

Administrators urged parents to talk with their children immediately about the risks.

“There is a serious potential for physical harm to themselves and classmates,” they said.

The Maryland Fire Marshal also issued an alert late on Thursday, May 8, advising that they have documented "multiple instances of what is being called the 'Chromebook Challenge.'"

"These incidents have resulted in sparks and smoke, with some cases leading to battery ignition due to thermal runaway, prompting emergency evacuations and disciplinary actions at schools across Maryland," officials said.

Beyond the safety risk, officials warned the stunt voids pre-paid coverage on devices, triggers costly repairs, and disrupts classroom learning.

Disciplinary action will be taken if any student is found attempting or participating in the challenge, the district said.

"We want to emphasize the importance of educating students about the dangers associated with these acts," acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray stated. "It is crucial that parents and educators work together to promote a culture of safety and responsibility regarding electronic devices."

School leaders are asking for the community’s help in stopping the spread of the trend.

“Thank you in advance for your cooperation and partnership to ensure our students do not participate in this dangerous social media challenge,” the district wrote.

