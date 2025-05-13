Getting Inked? FDA Warns These Tattoo Inks Could Cause Rashes, Scarring, Infections

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning tattoo artists, retailers, and customers to stop using and selling two popular Sacred Tattoo Ink products after testing revealed they were contaminated with harmful bacteria that could cause serious skin infections, federal officials announced.

According to the FDA, tests confirmed that Raven Black and Sunny Daze tattoo inks, both sold under the Sacred Tattoo Ink brand, are contaminated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a dangerous bacteria known to cause infections when injected into the skin.

The recalled products include:

Sacred Tattoo Ink, Raven Black (CI# 77266, Lot#: RB0624, Best Before: June 28, 2027);

Sacred Tattoo Ink, Sunny Daze (CI# 21095, Lot#: SD1124, Best Before: Nov 1, 2027).

The FDA warns that tattoo-related infections may cause rashes, red bumps, lesions, or permanent scarring. Infections may also be misdiagnosed as allergic reactions, leading to delays in proper treatment.

"Tattoo inks contaminated with pathogenic microorganisms can cause infections and lead to serious health injuries when injected into the skin during a tattooing procedure," the FDA said.

The agency recommends that consumers ask tattoo artists about the inks being used and avoid these specific products due to the risk of infection.

Tattoo artists and retailers are urged to stop using or selling the affected products immediately, the FDA said.

Officials say the warning follows routine market testing that uncovered the contamination. The FDA says it will continue working with manufacturers and retailers to remove the contaminated inks from circulation.

Consumers and health care providers who experience issues related to these products are encouraged to report them through FDA’s SmartHub.

