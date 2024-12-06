Fireplace Ashes Ignite Blaze, Causing $55K Damage In Jarrettsville: Fire Marshal

The blaze broke out on Thursday, Dec. 5, at approximately 3:49 p.m. at a two-story single-family home located on Shepherd Court in Jarrettsville, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The fire began on the rear porch and was discovered by the homeowner and a neighbor, who noticed flames spreading to the backside of the residence.

Thirty firefighters from the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company responded and controlled the fire within minutes, officials said, preventing it from reaching the roof or other parts of the home.

No injuries were reported.

While the house suffered an estimated $50,000 in structural damage and $5,000 in lost contents, officials credited the quick action of firefighters with preventing a more devastating outcome.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental, caused by discarded fireplace ashes. A smoke alarm was present but did not activate, as the fire started outside the home.

The homeowner is making her own arrangements for recovery, according to authorities.

Following the blaze, the Office of the State Fire Marshal reminded homeowners to treat all ashes as hot, even if they appear cooled.

Recent fires across the country have highlighted the dangers of improper ash disposal. Officials recommend the following:

Store ashes in a non-combustible metal container with a tight lid;

Pour water into the container to ensure ashes are completely cool;

Keep the container outside and at least 10 feet away from your home or any structure;

Never use paper bags, cardboard boxes, or plastic trash cans for ash disposal;

Avoid placing ash containers on porches, decks, or in garages.

