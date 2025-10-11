‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Arrested Near Us-mexico Border, Reports Say

McCrary was taken into custody by the US Border Patrol under a "fugitive arrest" over an out-of-state felony warrant.

TMZ reported that the warrant was out of Michigan due to him missing a court appearance involving unpaid child support. The 49-year-old is being held in a San Diego jail without bail.

According to the report, McCrary was married to Tammy Brawner before a contentious divorce, and he was ordered to pay nearly $1,500 per month in child support.

McCrary has two previous arrests on his record for similar offenses.

The actor is best known for his role as Eddie Winslow on the hit ’90s sitcom Family Matters (1989–1998), in which he starred alongside on-screen parents Reginald VelJohnson and Jo Marie Payton.

McCrary most recently appeared as Det. Dale Dumars in "Sebastian," a movie released on Tubi.

He is reportedly set to see a judge on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

