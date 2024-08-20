Bel Air resident Dominic J. Lafrancesca, 27, was arrested by members of the Harford County Sheriff's Office, authorities announced on Tuesday morning after he was charged with 11 counts related to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

According to investigators, earlier this year, detectives with the Harford County Child Advocacy Center received information regarding suspicious Internet activity, specifically the downloading of multiple sexually explicit images of children that appeared to be between 1 and 13 years old.

The tip led to detectives identifying Lafrancesca as a suspect, and during a search of his home on Sunday, Aug. 18, he was taken into custody and brought to the Harford County Detention Center to face the charges.

At the time of his arrest, Lafrancesca was employed with the Harford County Public Schools as an elementary school music teacher, assigned to George D. Lisby Elementary School.

Officials say that "information gathered during the investigation indicates Lafrancesca admitted to routinely downloading photos of children that are considered child pornography in Maryland, and he added that he also shared the photos online with other adults."

Lafrancesca was ordered to be held without bond at the detention center by a judge during a bail hearing on Monday, Aug. 19.

The investigation into Lafrancesca is ongoing as detectives work to analyze multiple electronic devices that were seized when he was arrested.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bel Air and receive free news updates.