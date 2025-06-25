DOJ Accuses Maryland Court Of Undermining Trump Immigration Agenda

Federal officials filed the complaint on Wednesday, June 25, accusing the court of overstepping its authority by issuing injunctions against federal immigration enforcement without proper judicial review.

According to the DOJ, the Maryland court has implemented a "standing order" that requires clerks to automatically enter an injunction against removing or challenging the legal status of any non-citizen detained in Maryland who files a habeas petition.

The DOJ says that violates the legal process.

“The District Court defies procedural and substantive requirements for issuing preliminary injunctions, flouts congressional intent, and violates Supreme Court precedent,” the agency said in a statement.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the standing order undermines the executive branch’s ability to enforce immigration policy — and that it’s part of a larger pattern of judicial interference.

“President Trump’s executive authority has been undermined since the first hours of his presidency by an endless barrage of injunctions designed to halt his agenda,” Bondi said.

“The American people elected President Trump to carry out his policy agenda: this pattern of judicial overreach undermines the democratic process and cannot be allowed to stand.”

The DOJ says district courts have issued more nationwide injunctions in the first 100 days of the current administration than courts issued in the entire 100 years from 1900 to 2000.

The Maryland court’s order, the DOJ says, is “yet another egregious example of unlawful judicial overreach into the Executive Branch’s ability to enforce and administer federal law.”

The complaint is the latest move by the Justice Department to push back against what it calls unconstitutional interference by the federal judiciary.

The full complaint can be read here.

