Dangerous Bacteria Found in Popular Soaps: Nationwide Recall Hits US Homes, Hospitals

New Jersey-based DermaRite Industries is pulling multiple lots of DermaKleen, DermaSarra, KleenFoam, and PeriGiene products from shelves nationwide, including Puerto Rico, after the products tested positive for Burkholderia cepacia, federal officials said.

The bacteria can cause serious and potentially life-threatening infections, especially in people with weakened immune systems or those caring for them, officials warned.

In healthy people, it may cause local skin infections — but in high-risk patients, it can spread to the bloodstream and lead to sepsis, according to the company.

To date, DermaRite has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall, the company said in its announcement.

The products — including antiseptic soaps, antimicrobial cleansers, and itch-relief creams — were sold for everyday use and in medical settings. They’re often used for handwashing, perineal care, and to ease itching from insect bites, dry skin, and sunburn.

A complete list of recalled items, listed by product description, reorder number, lot number, and expiration dates:

DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box, 10/case 0092BB 30586A 7/2025;

DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box, 10/case 0092BB 30586B 7/2025;

DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box, 10/case 0092BB 30626A 7/2025;

DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box, 10/case 0092BB 30628A 8/2025;

DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box, 10/case 0092BB 30657A 8/2025;

DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box, 10/case 0092BB 30741A 7/2025;

DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box, 10/case 0092BB 30871A 10/2025;

DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box, 10/case 0092BB 40002A 12/2025;

DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box, 10/case 0092BB 40012A 1/2026;

DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box, 10/case 0092BB 40301A 3/2026;

DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box, 10/case 0092BB 40789A 9/2026;

DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box, 10/case 0092BB 50068B 1/2027;

DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box, 10/case 0092BB 50144A 2/2027;

DermaKleen 1000ml. bag-n-box, 10/case 0092BB 50149A 2/2027;

DermaKleen 800ml. bag-n-box, 12/case 0090BB 30550A 7/2025;

DermaKleen 800ml. bag-n-box, 12/case 0090BB 30670A 8/2025;

DermaKleen 800ml. bag-n-box, 12/case 0090BB 30682A 8/2025;

DermaKleen 800ml. bag-n-box, 12/case 0090BB 40025A 1/2026;

DermaKleen 800ml. bag-n-box, 12/case 0090BB 40375A 4/2026;

DermaKleen 800ml. bag-n-box, 12/case 0090BB 40427A 5/2026;

DermaKleen 800ml. bag-n-box, 12/case 0090BB 40436A 5/2026;

DermaKleen 800ml. bag-n-box, 12/case 0090BB 50068A 1/2027;

DermaSarra 7.5oz, 24/case 00188 40187.2 2/2026;

KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case 0093F 30705A 8/2025;

KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case 0093F 30771A 9/2025;

KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case 0093F 30920A 10/2025;

KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case 0093F 40016A 1/2026;

KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case 0093F 40303A 4/2026;

KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case 0093F 40428A 5/2026;

KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case 0093F 40505A 6/2026;

KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case 0093F 41053C 12/2026;

KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case 0093F 41053A 12/2026;

KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case 0093F 41053B 12/2026;

KleenFoam 1000ml., 6/case 0093F 50017A 1/2027;

PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case 00198 31013A 11/2025;

PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case 00198 40345A 4/2026;

PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case 00198 40355A 4/2026;

PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case 00198 40571A 6/2026;

PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case 00198 40580A 6/2026;

PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case 00198 40587A 7/2026;

PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case 00198 40591A 7/2026;

PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case 00198 40870.1 10/2026;

PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case 00198 40877.1 10/2026;

PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case 00198 41093A 12/2026;

PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case 00198 50072A 1/2027;

PeriGiene 7.5oz., 48/case 00198 50079A 1/2027.

DermaRite has alerted distributors and customers to immediately examine their inventory and destroy affected products according to facility protocols, officials said.

Consumers with recalled products should stop using them and contact their healthcare provider if they’ve experienced any related issues.

