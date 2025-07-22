Copper Wire Theft In Bel Air Sparks Multi-State Manhunt, Arrests Of DC Suspects: Police

Two suspects from DC have been indicted in connection with a sprawling string of crimes that spanned at least five states and triggered a massive operation involving 17 police departments, the Bel Air Police Department announced.

The case began in Harford County, where Bel Air detectives launched an investigation into a trio of burglaries at American Design and Build on Gateway Drive.

The business was targeted on Feb. 28, March 5, and March 18, when suspects allegedly unlawfully entered a storage building, broke into a secure compound, and burglarized a work van—ultimately stealing $16,000 worth of copper wire, police said.

Leading the investigation was Det. Sgt. Henry Marchesani, who used surveillance footage, digital forensics, and access to law enforcement databases to identify the culprits.

Turns out, they weren’t alone.

According to BAPD, multiple other departments were investigating the same suspects for similar crimes across the region.

Working in lockstep with 17 agencies, Bel Air detectives uncovered over 20 crime scenes tied to the duo—Dominique Jeffery Johnson and Myah Michelle Portia Parker, both of DC.

The pair were indicted by a Harford County Grand Jury on July 1, 2025. Johnson remains in custody in Virginia, while Parker is being held at the Harford County Detention Center as of Monday, July 21, police said.

“This case highlights not only the exceptional detective work of our team but also the strength of inter-agency collaboration, Bel Air Police Chief Charles A. Moore said. “Det. Sgt. Marchesani’s use of modern investigative technology and good old-fashioned police work helped dismantle a criminal operation impacting multiple communities.

"This is what professional police work looks like.”

