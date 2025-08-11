Child Airlifted After Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down I-95 In Harford County: State Police

First responders were called to a stretch of the northbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 81.5, where there was a reported crash near MD 543 involving serious injuries.

Police say that a juvenile who was a passenger in one of the vehicles was treated at the scene and airlifted by troopers to Johns Hopkins Hospital for evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

The passenger's condition was not available later on Monday afternoon.

While police responded, all northbound lanes were temporarily closed before reopening shortly after noon. Details of the crash were not released by the police.

