Cat 'Betty' Reunited With Owner After Fire At Bel Air Senior Condo Complex

Fire broke out around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at Park View at Bel Air, a four-story, 101-unit senior living complex on South Atwood Road, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The fire started in the kitchen of a fourth-floor unit after an electrical failure behind the refrigerator, investigators said.

An occupant inside noticed flames and tried to put them out but had to retreat as the fire grew, though as he fled, he was forced to leave his beloved cat, Betty, behind.

Thanks to the quick activation of the unit's automatic sprinkler system, the fire was contained to the kitchen, saving the building from significant damage and preventing injuries.

Firefighters found Betty—wet, meowing, but unharmed—inside the unit as they conducted their investigation. With the help of Bel Air firefighters, the frightened cat was safely reunited with her relieved owner.

“Residential fire sprinklers are proven to save lives, prevent injuries, protect property, and in this case, our beloved pets,” Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray said in a statement.

"This is yet another example of how the presence of an automatic fire sprinkler system protected occupants and prevented substantial fire damage to residential property."

While the sprinkler system limited the damage to an estimated $50,000, three units—including the one where the fire started—will remain unoccupied while crews address water damage and repair the sprinkler system.

Most residents were allowed to return to their units later on Sunday.

Harford County officials and disaster assistance teams responded to the scene to support the temporarily displaced residents.

Betty, however, has already found her way back into the arms of her loving owner, thanks to the quick response of firefighters and the building’s sprinkler system.

