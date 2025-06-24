Brutal Heat Wave Scorches Maryland As Records Fall, Sends Concertgoers To Hospital

After four daily high temperature records were either tied or shattered across the region, Tuesday, June 24 is shaping up to be even worse, with heat index values soaring as high as 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

In DC, the official high is expected to hit 102 degrees, prompting an Extreme Heat Alert from DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management.

Records could fall again at all eight local climate sites, forecasters said, with overnight lows staying dangerously warm.

Baltimore Inner Harbor reached a scorching 104° on Monday, a new record. BWI hit 101°, matching Reagan National. Dulles, Hagerstown, and Annapolis weren’t far behind.

The prolonged heat is straining the region and sending people to the hospital.

DC Fire and EMS confirmed their Mass Casualty Task Force was dispatched to the Navy Yard/Ballpark neighborhood just after 11 p.m. Monday following a concert where multiple people collapsed due to the heat.

Five were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Another patient was hospitalized earlier in the evening.

In total, six people were transported for heat-related illness in connection with the event.

According to the National Weather Service, back-to-back extreme heat days like these don’t allow our bodies time to cool off — especially when warm nights offer no relief.

Urban heat islands make it worse, trapping heat in concrete-heavy areas like DC, Baltimore, and Northern Virginia.

Medical conditions and medications like SSRIs and beta blockers also raise the risk of heat stroke and exhaustion.

Officials are urging people to drink water frequently — even if they’re not thirsty — and to stay inside air-conditioned spaces.

Light, loose-fitting clothing, shade, and regular check-ins with vulnerable neighbors and family members are critical, they added.

Outdoor work and strenuous activity should be avoided.

Even pets aren’t safe. “If you’re hot, your dog is hotter,” Park Police warned Tuesday, urging visitors to bring water, seek shade, and keep pets indoors whenever possible.

This is no ordinary summer heat. This is dangerous, record-breaking heat. And it’s not over yet.

