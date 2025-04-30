Bread Recalled After Glass Found On Loaves In Maryland, 5 Other States, FDA Says

Three types of frozen bread shipped to Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and three other states are being recalled after fragments of glass were discovered on top of the products, according to a new alert from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The bread was produced by Upper Crust Bakery LP, headquartered on Holladay Tyler Road in Glenn Dale, Maryland.

No injuries had been as of late April, officials said, but the firm voluntarily initiated the recall on Saturday, April 12, after identifying the issue.

These are the affected products:

Ancient Grains Hoagie Roll (4 ounces) – Lot #90: 89 cases recalled;

(4 ounces) – Lot #90: 89 cases recalled; Multigrain Sourdough (18 ounces) – Lot #90: 699 cases recalled;

(18 ounces) – Lot #90: 699 cases recalled; Whole Grain Multigrain (20 ounces) – Lot #92: 30 cases recalled.

Each was shipped frozen in corrugated paper cartons under various CP codes, according to the FDA.

The recall has been classified as Class II, meaning use of the product may cause temporary or medically reversible health consequences.

Consumers are urged to check their freezers and either discard the affected items or return them to the place of purchase.

