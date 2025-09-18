Bel Air School Bus Crash Leaves 8 Hospitalized, 2 Fighting For Lives: Sheriff (Developing)

Deputies responded to Route 543 near Crescent Knoll Drive in Bel Air on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 17, for reports of a serious crash, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the wreck involved a school bus and two passenger vehicles.

Eight people were transported to various hospitals.

Six suffered injuries that were considered non-life-threatening, while two others — who were not occupants of the bus — sustained life-threatening injuries, officials said.

As of 4:30 p.m., Route 543 remained closed in the area of Crescent Knoll Drive while the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit investigated.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bel Air and receive free news updates.