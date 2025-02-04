Kirsanov, a longtime coach at Ice World, is being remembered as more than just a mentor—he was a guiding light for countless young skaters, instilling not only technical skill but also confidence, perseverance, and love for the sport.

According to US Figure Skating, Kirsanov was a professional ice dancer who previously competed for the United States, Azerbaijan and Russia, and last competed in 2004.

He then coached and choreographed in his retirement, and coached members of the University of Delaware Figure Skating Club.

His impact reached far beyond the rink, touching the hearts of those who knew him as a coach, a colleague, and most of all, a friend, his loved ones said.

"In his many years with Ice World, Sasha coached, mentored, and made such an incredible impact not only on our young skaters, but on so many who knew and loved him," Murry Gunty, Founder and CEO of the Black Bear Sports Group said.

"His absence will be felt deeply, along with the loss of so many others with so much promise and life to live from our close-knit skating community."

Kirsanov is survived by his wife, Natalya Gudin, another coach in the skating community, and their 18-year-old daughter, Nicole.

The tragedy also claimed the life of John Boyd, a devoted father whose son plays for the Southern Maryland Sabres Youth Hockey club out of Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf.

As the community mourns, Black Bear Sports Group and the Black Bear Youth Hockey Foundation have launched a fundraiser to support the families of those lost in the crash.

"I skated at (Ice) World on Friday and I did look at that chair and all over the rink, as if his energy was still there. I think it always will be," another patron added. "Kids were playing , practicing on ice like he would have liked them to."

The funds raised will go directly to the loved ones affected, easing some of the unexpected financial burdens in the wake of this unimaginable tragedy.

"We extend our love and support to Natalya, the Boyd family, and all those who are suddenly left without these precious souls," said a statement from Black Bear Sports Group."

Those wishing to contribute can donate or share the GoFundMe link to spread awareness.

"We ask you to do what you can - whether it is a small contribution or just sharing this GoFundMe on social media or with friends," organizers wrote.

"We thank you so much for your help and our community will walk through this overwhelming grief together."

