10K+ Without Power In Maryland, Virginia After Storms Slam DMV

As of 10:45 a.m. on Friday, June 20, Baltimore Gas and Electric crews are still working to repair 524 active outages that continued to impact 9,913 of the company's 1.34 million customers.

Anne Arundel (6,255 customers) was hit the hardest, followed by Prince George's (2,485), Baltimore (332), and Harford (242) counties.

Pepco was also reporting nearly 5,000 customers without power.

"We know how frustrating it is to be without power, especially in hot temperatures, thank you for your patience and understanding as crews are working around the clock to safely restore service to your neighborhood.," BGE officials said.

Complete restoration is expected by 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

