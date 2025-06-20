Fair 78°

SHARE

10K+ Without Power In Maryland, Virginia After Storms Slam DMV

Thousands in the region remain without power in the DMV following the latest round of thunderstorms that rocked the area. 

Storm damage is prevalent throughout Maryland and Virginia.

Storm damage is prevalent throughout Maryland and Virginia.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
The BGE Outage Map on Friday, June 20.

The BGE Outage Map on Friday, June 20.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore Gas and Electric

We know that power outages are frustrating. Use the Outage Tracker to monitor our restoration progress and get an estimated time of restoration. 

 Photo Credit: BaltimoreGasElectric
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

As of 10:45 a.m. on Friday, June 20, Baltimore Gas and Electric crews are still working to repair 524 active outages that continued to impact 9,913 of the company's 1.34 million customers. 

Anne Arundel (6,255 customers) was hit the hardest, followed by Prince George's (2,485), Baltimore (332), and Harford (242) counties. 

Pepco was also reporting nearly 5,000 customers without power.

"We know how frustrating it is to be without power, especially in hot temperatures, thank you for your patience and understanding as crews are working around the clock to safely restore service to your neighborhood.," BGE officials said.

Complete restoration is expected by 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group

to follow Daily Voice Bel Air and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE