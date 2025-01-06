DMV Airports Lead Nation In Cancellations As Winter Storm Wreaks Havoc On Travel

More than 17,000 flights were delayed nationwide on Monday, Jan. 6, as fierce winter weather left thousands of plans in disarray.

The hardest-hit airports? Reagan National, Baltimore/Washington International (BWI), and Washington Dulles, according to FlightAware, a site tracking real-time flight data.

Reagan National topped the charts with 256 canceled flights—63% of its schedule—and 18 delays.

BWI and Dulles weren’t far behind, with 109 cancellations each and over 35 delays.

No other airport nationwide reported more than 100 cancellations by noon Monday.

Other major airports impacted:

St. Louis Lambert International: 95 cancellations;

Chicago O’Hare: 67;

Kansas City International: 54;

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International: 54;

Muhammad Ali International: 41.

The chaos wasn’t limited to outgoing flights. Reagan National also led the nation in incoming cancellations, with 204 arrivals—more than half of its scheduled flights—scrapped.

At BWI, 97 incoming flights were grounded, while Dulles saw dozens more.

Other airport destinations impacted:

O'Hare: 123 canceled incoming flights;

Dallas Fort-Worth: 85;

St. Louis Lambert: 77;

Charlotte/Douglas International: 62;

Houston Bush International: 55.

