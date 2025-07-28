Fifty years after 15-year-old Kathy Beatty was found brutally assaulted and left for dead in a Montgomery County woods, cold case detectives are pleading with the public for help — and they’re not giving up.

Beatty was reported missing on July 24, 1975, and found the next day by her sister in a wooded area behind the former K-Mart in Aspen Hill, police said.

She had been sexually assaulted and beaten in the head with a rock. She died a week later in the hospital — without ever regaining consciousness.

“No suspect has ever been identified,” Montgomery County Police said on Friday, July 25, the 50th anniversary of the discovery.

But for detectives, this case is personal.

“Before Kathy’s mother passed away, cold case detectives met with her, and she asked detectives to promise that they would get justice for her daughter,” police said. “Though she died without knowing who was responsible, detectives are committed to honoring that promise for Kathy’s surviving family members.”

The department also released a podcast detailing Beatty's death.

The woods where Kathy was found — known locally to teens in the 70s as “the rocks” — became a grim landmark in a case that’s haunted the county for generations.

To mark the milestone anniversary, police launched a Cold Case podcast focused solely on Kathy’s case, aiming to share her story with a new generation and reignite public interest.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

