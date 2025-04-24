Masked Man With Bow, Arrow Shot By Police In Arbutus — No Bodycam Footage: AG

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) released new details about the fatal police-involved shooting that unfolded around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 23, in the 5100 block of Leeds Avenue.

According to the investigation, Baltimore County Police responded to a 911 call reporting a man in a black ski mask was shooting arrows at cars.

A second officer arrived on the scene shortly after.

Both officers encountered a man matching the suspect’s description, and during that interaction, one of the officers fired his weapon, striking the man.

Officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived and took the suspect to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A bow and several arrows were recovered at the scene. No officers or civilians were hurt.

The officer who discharged his weapon was not wearing a body-worn camera, and the second officer’s camera was not activated until after the incident, investigators said.

As of Thursday, the identities of the officer and decedent have not been released. The IID is expected to release body-camera footage within 20 business days.

